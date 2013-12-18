Now It's Super Simple To Make Your Own Xbox One Game

There’s no harm in admitting it: every gamer, at some point in partaking in the hobby, has wanted to make his or her own game.

It’s no surprise. After all, once you’ve played enough titles you start to recognise the gameplay mechanics that appeal to you and those that are superfluous. Eventually, you start to think up ways you could make your favourite games better.

Microsoft is looking to offer an outlet for that creative energy in the form of “Project Spark,” which the company describes as “an open-world digital canvas that enables anyone to build, play, and share whatever they can imagine.”

The simple toolkit is available for download for free on the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Windows 8.

The GameSpot team recently got some hands-on time with “Project Spark” on the Xbox One (it’s currently available to beta testers on Windows 8, but will eventually be on the Xbox 360 and One as well).

We’ve highlighted the most interesting bits and added commentary so that you can understand what’s going on at each step.

