Make A 'Pizza Cone' With This Nifty Baking Set

This is the Pizza Cone Maker from Pizzacraft.



Why We Love It: Pizza now comes in a shape usually reserved for ice cream. The Pizza Cone Set includes non-stick molds and stands so you can work your dough into a cone shape before baking it in the oven.

Once the dough is crispy, place it in the spiral stand and fill with sauce, cheese, and anything else your heart desires before putting it back into the oven until the cone is golden, bubbly, and delicious.

Set comes with two non-stick molds, two stands, a crust crimper, and a mould for perfectly-shaped dough.

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon and Target.

Cost: $20.

