People Are Buying Legal Ingredients Online To Make Illegal Drugs

Drugs are illegal … except on the internet. Or rather, drugs are illegal on the internet but the ingredients that make them are not.



And they’re widely available.

A lot of them can be made pretty easily in your kitchen with ingredients you can buy online.

It’s an enforcement grey area: People looking for a high of questionable legality will find that the internet is loaded with weird knowledge about alternative uses for what’s in your pantry, and online stores that will gladly sell you the other ingredients you’ll need.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.