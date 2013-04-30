People Are Buying Legal Ingredients Online To Make Illegal Drugs

Drugs are illegal … except on the internet. Or rather, drugs are illegal on the internet but the ingredients that make them are not.
And they’re widely available.
A lot of them can be made pretty easily in your kitchen with ingredients you can buy online.
It’s an enforcement grey area: People looking for a high of questionable legality will find that the internet is loaded with weird knowledge about alternative uses for what’s in your pantry, and online stores that will gladly sell you the other ingredients you’ll need.
Drug it's used for: Spores give way to mushrooms. The right spores will produce hallucinogenic mushrooms.
Effects: Hallucination, mood lift, sensation of insight.
Where people buy it: Specialty shops online can't sell mushrooms since they contain psilocybin, currently a Schedule III prohibited substance, but the spores can be bought from a number of online specialty shops, like Spores 101.
Drug it's used for: Morning Glory seeds contain lysergic acid, the same potent psychoactive found in LSD. These seeds can be eaten raw or you can perform an extraction and drink it.
Effects: Mild hallucination, nausea.
Where people buy it: Any store carrying seeds will have these. Just make sure you buy them untreated since many are treated with chemicals that can make you sick. These are readily available on Amazon -- 3,000 of them cost just $2.49.
Drug it's used for: DMT.
Effects: Immersive hallucinations, spiritual experiences.
Where people buy it: The legal status of Mimosa hostilis bark is a bit ambiguous right now. Some storefronts aren't willing to sell it, but Botanical Spirit is.
Drug it's used for: Robitussin contains DXM, or dextromethorphan. Once extracted from the Robitussin, DXM can be taken in liquid or pill form.
Effects: Euphoria, intense dreamlike experiences, dissociation of mind and body.
Where people buy it: Pretty much anywhere.
Drug it's used for: Mescaline.
Effects: Long used as a shamanic drug, mescaline induces hallucinations and a dreamlike state.
Where people buy it: Amazon, naturally.
Drug it's used for: Itself.
Effects: Brief but highly intense visual and auditory hallucinations.
Where people buy it: It grows all over the place naturally, and the seeds are available at garden supply stores. Or you can order it from Salvianoid.
Drug it's used for: Itself.
Effects: Relaxation, euphoria.
Where people buy it: You can't buy weed online. The law is just ambiguous enough that you can buy the seeds, however. Try Nirvana Shop.
