Make your own homemade bacon with 'The Original Bacon Kit'

Bacon. One of life’s greatest pleasures.

Homemade bacon is always better than the stuff you get at diners. However, not everyone knows how to make it well.

This kit will help you turn a five-pound pork belly into some delicious bacon.

It comes with a curing bag, thermometer, cure, maple sugar, and (to make your life easier) instructions.

Enjoy.

Amazon

Mmm. Bacon.

