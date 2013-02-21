What It's Like Holding An iPhone With A Giant Screen

Have you ever wondered what it would actually be like to hold a 5-inch iPhone in your hands?



A huge trend in 2013 for smartphones is a larger screen size. Companies like Samsung, HTC, and LG have all stretched their smartphones to feed consumer’s desire for a bigger phone.

MacRumors has commissioned graphic designer Federico Ciccarese to design a printable 3D model of a larger-screened iPhone.

While a 5-inch iPhone probably isn’t in our near future, it’s still fun to imagine what it would be like to have a bigger iPhone now.

The actual PDF of the you can download the bigger iPhone mockup here , but here’s what it looks like:

Photo: MacRumors

Here’s another image of the entire thing put together:

Photo: MacRumors

