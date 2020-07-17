8 smart tips from personal finance experts to make the best decisions with your money right now

Business Insider

With so much going on in the world, it can be difficult to feel secure about your finances. But there are many strategies that can help you keep your head – and your money.

In a recent conversation hosted by BI, experts Anna N’Jie-Konte, founder of Dare to Dream Financial Planning, and Kelly Lannan, vice president of Young Investors for Personal Investing, a unit of Fidelity Investments, spoke with Tanza Loudenback, personal finance correspondent, about how to reset a financial plan, rebuild an emergency fund, and more.

spoke with Tanza Loudenback, personal finance correspondent, about how to reset a financial plan, rebuild an emergency fund, and more. Featuring video soundbites from the event, this article provides a toolkit for creating and sticking to a financial plan, even during times of uncertainty.

You can watch the entire video from the event here.

This article is part of a series focused on millennial financial empowerment called Master your Money.

Financial uncertainty became a symptom of the global pandemic, regardless of anyone’s individual financial circumstances. And, for millennials, many of whom graduated into the Great Recession, the challenges ahead seem even more overwhelming.

To speak to these topics, BI convened a live digital bootcamp event on Planning for the Future in Uncertain Times, part of our Master your Money series. It featured Kelly Lannan, vice president of Young Investors for Personal Investing, a unit of Fidelity Investments, and Anna N’Jie-Konte, a certified financial planner and host of the “First-Gen Realness” podcast.

We’ve taken their insights and created a toolkit on planning for the future in uncertain times.

Table of Contents:

Uncertain times are great for starting or changing your plan

Don’t just plan, take action

Use the tools available, and the ones you like best

Good strategies for managing your cash

Homeownership – is it right for you?

Investing is for everyone, not just the wealthy

Mistakes happen, but don’t get discouraged

Take time to celebrate your wins, no matter how small

Uncertain times are great for starting or changing your plan











According to a spot poll during the event, only 53% of attendees felt they were in control of their financial future.

Anna N’Jie-Konte of Dare to Dream Financial Planning said the fairly even divide in confidence level echoes what she is seeing. “I think we as a society are, we’re kind of split into those who’ve been fortunate to not be so affected by the current pandemic and recession,” she said. “Then there are a lot of us who are really feeling the pain.”

One positive outcome of the stress of the pandemic is a newfound focus on finances. “If I’ve noticed anything as a result of the past couple of months of the pandemic, it’s that people have actually taken the time to take a look at their finances,” said Fidelity’s Kelly Lannan.

“I think as a result, we’re seeing that response through the poll that people are taking a step back and effectually, as I say ‘Marie Kondo-ing’ their financial situation, and really trying to take the time to understand exactly how their finances are shaping up today, as well as what they can do to improve, hopefully in the future.”

Financial planning boils down to understanding your money and setting goals, and not necessarily big ones like buying a home or starting a business. It’s as easy, and important for your financial well-being, to set smaller goals, like saving for a fancy dinner for your birthday or buying a nice piece of furniture.

As Lannan said in the clip, financial planning isn’t only for the rich – it’s for everyone. How you look to reach those goals depends on personal inputs such as income, expenses, and family responsibilities.

Planning also doesn’t have to be such a big chore. When you think about it, planning is already part of your daily routine.

“Think about everything else you plan for in your life, whether that is what you’re having for dinner on a Wednesday night or what you’re going to wear,” Lannan said. “That’s how you should also approach your finances.”

Don’t just plan, take action











N’Jie-Konte, founder of Dare to Dream financial planning, graduated from college during the Great Recession and remembers how difficult it was to wrestle with finances during that time of economic uncertainty.

Hardships can make people try to avoid thinking about their plans for the future. “I think that a lot of times we avoid, we stick our head in the sand. We have a tendency to become ostriches,” she said. “By not having a handle of that, we can get astray.”

“Having a concrete set of goals … and an action plan to get there is what’s really important,” she said.

People have a natural tendency to let their plans drift along, without the necessary “intentionality” of purpose to actually achieve results, she said.

“A lot of times we can kind of coast along with our finances,” she said. “We might be paying our bills on time … maybe we just are contributing the minimum to get a match or a 401(k), which is fine, or making the minimum payments on our student loans.

“But without acting with intentionality, we can shortchange ourselves and just not get where we’re trying to go in time.”

Use the tools available, and the ones you like best









With many apps and technology options out there, a big question for many is where best to organise financial information?

Both Lannan and N’Jie-Konte are fans of the simple spreadsheets, but understand how scary even that can be.

“I think that it can be really intimidating – the idea of spending every Saturday morning highlighting your bank statements and going through each and every single receipt,” N’Jie-Konte said.

While anxiety-inducing to some, those that prefer the manual, “old school” route have found them to be useful in keeping them honest, allowing for tracking of multiple systems, and giving flexibility.

Others who like it “new school” should consider apps that alert overspending and even make budget adjustment recommendations based on spending trends. Business Insider has a list of potential apps to try rated from “best budgeting app overall” to “best app for couples.”

Then, there are those that want a mix of both. Using a spreadsheet is a great starting point for seeing an overview of your money. You can clearly see your monthly income and expenses that don’t change such as rent or subscription services.

From there, an app can show you exactly what you’re spending on a daily basis, what categories you’re spending the most on, and what things you can get rid of such as a gym membership you’re not using or a service you keep forgetting to skip.

Finding a method that works for you will be trial and error, and you never have to stick to only one thing. Find a foundational system and tailor it to your needs.

Bonus tip from Lannan: Apps aren’t just for tracking your progress to your goals. It should “keep you motivated and give you financial education to feel confident when it comes to your finances,” she said.

Strategies for managing your cash









The most fundamental part of a financial plan – in good times and bad – is truly seeing what happens to the money that goes in and out every month.

Our fearless experts offered two ideas for making allocations for your money with each paycheck, to help you keep pushing towards your goals.

The first is the “15-50-5 rule.” It’s broken down along specific lines of expenditure:

50% goes to essential expenses like rent, utilities, and food.

15% goes toward retirement, including your 401(k) contribution.

5% to your emergency fund. This is a starting number, but you can adjust depending on your fund goals.

The remaining 30% is for your discretion.

Then there’s the “bucket approach”, which allocates your cash into broader categories, offering less rigour on the specifics, but still covering the essentials:

50% goes to essential expenses.

30% toward fun and entertainment.

20% should go towards financial priorities, which can vary depending on what those priorities are.

Both of these approaches are the foundation of a financial plan. When cash flow is down because you’ve had an employment disruption or another kind of difficulty, you can shift the percentages to ensure you’re covering the essentials, and limiting extraneous spending. This will help you get through those challenging circumstances.

Bonus tip from N’Jie-Konte: “What I like to have clients do is automate their transfers to whatever the goals are, things that they’re trying to achieve, and have those in separate accounts so that they can clearly see their progress. And it’s all just sort of set up, and it’s happening for them. So they make the decision once, and then it triggers on its own.”

Homeownership — is it right for you?











During a tough economy, owning a home can seem like a blessing to some people and a curse to others. Those that see it as a positive thing are glad to have the consistency of those essential mortgage payments as a focus for their financial future. Others prefer to have the flexibility of being able to move easily to another location for employment, for example, and choose to rent instead.

So it’s important to understand your attitudes about homeownership before jumping into it. Regardless of the economic environment, homeownership isn’t necessarily the next step for millennials.

One consideration is the hard costs from the outset. The mortgage payment is far from the only expense. “There are closing costs, there are lawyers’ costs, there’s insurance. [And,] a lot of people don’t buy homes in super perfect condition,” Lannan said. “There’s a lot that comes into owning a home besides just the down payment. So you really kind of have to take a step back and understand if it is the right timing for you.”

If you do decide to go for it, the action plan is what will get you there. New Jersey-based couple Jermaine Bethune and Christina Colon are currently saving to upgrade their one-bedroom apartment to a home while building up their emergency fund. They did it by automating their savings, putting those savings in a high-yield account, “trusting the process,” and being patient.

In 2016, Shelley and James Stevens wanted to buy a home. Unlike Bethune and Colon, they didn’t have any other savings but decided to start a high-yield account to save for the down payment. They set aside $US2,000 per month, cut down on non-essentials, and tried to earn more by taking on other gigs.

Homeownership isn’t for everyone, and that’s ok. But if that’s your dream, you can accomplish it by making tough decisions about where to put your money and by sticking to the plan.

Investing is for everyone, not just the wealthy











Investing is one of the most intimidating aspects of personal finance. But many people are already investors without even realising it.

“I do just want to share and clear up a common misconception,” Lannan said. “If you have an investment account or if you have a workplace retirement plan, something like a 401(k) or 403(b), guys, congratulations, you are an investor.”

Lannan said a recent Fidelity study found 60% of millennials have some sort of investment account, but only 9% considered themselves to be investors. So there’s a gap in understanding what being an investor is actually all about.

N’Jie-Konte said the prospect of investing is daunting for many of her clients. “Because I predominantly work with community people of colour, we traditionally don’t always have people to go to for investment advice,” she said. “Investing seems like it’s something just for rich wealthy people.”

“I just want to drum into everybody that’s watching that investing needs to be for everybody,” she said. “Especially in this day and age where we don’t have pensions and we don’t have guaranteed income and social security is probably not going to replace a very significant portion of your income.

“So it’s up to you to create that portfolio and have that investment portfolio to support yourself and help you achieve your goals.”

So, how do you get started? Lannan’s advice is to ask yourself three questions to unlock your strategy:

What are the things in life you want to achieve?

What is your time horizon for achieving those goals?

What is your risk tolerance?

Once you have assessed the answers to those questions, take the time to educate yourself on the options.

The next pillar of Master your Money, Invest, will be live in September 2020 and go deeper into the topic of investing. You can check it out, along with other stories and videos from the series, here.

Mistakes happen, it’s OK. Change is inevitable.











“These are really stressful times and we get how nerve-wracking they can be,” Lannan said. “But the important thing is to try not to panic. There’s going to be downsides. There’s going to be shifts constantly and that’s part of life. That’s part of the economic cycles. Typically, the good news is that the downsides are typically followed by an upside.”

N’Jie-Konte said while making your financial plan ask yourself what your “why” is. What are you planning and sacrificing for?

She advised millennials to do something she learned from another financial expert, and write down a “statement of financial purpose”. Keep it visible in your home, and make it aspirational, and in line with your specific objectives.

“It’s good to have because it helps you navigate money decisions,” N’Jie-Konte said. “It’s also a reminder of why you should keep staying on your path, especially if you’re feeling discouraged.”

Changing plans is inevitable, due to circumstances within and outside your control. It’s not a game of perfection, and you don’t just write the financial plan and let it run. It’s a process of constant attention and innovation and making improvements as you learn more and more.

Tanza Loudenback, BI’s personal finance correspondent, who moderated the conversation, summarized it this way: “Keep the momentum going continually, improve and innovate. Even when you have setbacks like the current situation, or you’re making mistakes – you can have a financial plan, but you don’t have to follow it to a T and it doesn’t have to be perfect.

“You should just focus on making the next best decision for your money.”

Take time to celebrate your wins, no matter how small











When times are tough, it’s crucial for your well-being to honour breakthroughs and positive steps forward, even the small ones.

“Make sure you always take the time to celebrate your successes, even if it’s something very little or something small,” said Lannan. “Definitely take the time to celebrate and use the people in your life, also, to keep you motivated.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.