How To Make Your Facebook Profile More Secure In Under A Minute

Kevin Smith
Lock, Foreclosure, Locked

Photo: Yepoka Yeebo / Business Insider

Facebook some time ago implemented a way for users to make their profiles more secure.We wanted to revisit this and remind users that you can protect your profile using the same security that many banks and retail outlets use called HTTPS.

Log into your profile and click the dropdown options button.

Next click on the 'Account Settings' option

Click Security...

After 'Security', navigate to the 'Secure Browsing' section and click edit.

Make sure the 'Browse Facebook on a secure network when possible is checked', save your changes and you're good to go. Now your Facebook is much safer.

Now check this out...

