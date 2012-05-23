How To Make Your Facebook Profile More Secure In Under A Minute

Photo: Yepoka Yeebo / Business Insider
Facebook some time ago implemented a way for users to make their profiles more secure.We wanted to revisit this and remind users that you can protect your profile using the same security that many banks and retail outlets use called HTTPS.
Make sure the 'Browse Facebook on a secure network when possible is checked', save your changes and you're good to go. Now your Facebook is much safer.
