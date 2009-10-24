How To Make Your Customers Love You

Business Know How‘s Brad Egeland delivers advice on keeping your customer base loyal in tough times:



In this time of economic crisis that is seeing anywhere from 10-25% vacancy in store fronts across the nation depending upon the geographic region, we as small business operators want to do everything we can to retain our current customers. Growing is nice, but in this economy, simply focusing on retention is a big enough chore. What can you – the small business owner – do to ensure that you don’t lose your customer base and that your head is still above water when the economy turns around?

Let’s look at four areas or actions to focus on: Innovate, Communicate, Propagate, and Necessitate.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.