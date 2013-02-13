INSTANT MBA: Make Your Clients Feel Special For Choosing You

Photo: Courtesy of Anna Phillips

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Anna Phillips, founder and president of The Lash Lounge:“I feel like customer service is somewhat of a lost art these days. There aren’t a lot of businesses that really take the time to make their clients feel over the top special for coming into their business.”



Philips says her eyelash salon grew into a thriving franchise in Texas because of the extra attention she pays to customer service. It’s important to keep your customers happy because you want them to refer your company to their friends and family. Still, relying on your clients to spread the word about your business shouldn’t be your only marketing strategy.

“Just try to stay fresh on people’s minds. Sometimes you might have 20 to 30 per cent clientele drop off even though new people are still coming so you always want to stay fresh whether that’s through email blasts or constant social media. That’s practically a must now … Sending birthday cards or maybe even a birthday email with some sort of a discount … that’s always good.”

