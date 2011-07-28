UK Watchdog Bans Airbrushed Cosmetics Advertisements

A British advertisement watchdog has banned advertisements by L’Oreal and Maybelline after it found that airbrushing in the adverts was misleading, reports the BBC.



The advertisements featured actress Julia Roberts and model Christy Turlington. Liberal Democrat MP Jo Swinson brought the issue to the attention of the Advertising Standards Authority.

L’Oreal denied overtly airbrushing the images, insisting that they only used post-production techniques to “lighten the skin, clean up make-up, reduce dark shadows and shading around the eyes, smooth the lips and darken the eyebrows”, reports The Daily Mail.

Swinson welcomed the ban: “With one in four people feeling depressed about their body, it’s time to consider how these idealised images are distorting our idea of beauty.”

Here are the offending advertisements:

