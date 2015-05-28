Make-up artist posts shocking before-and-after photos of the porn stars she styles

Melia Robinson
Melissa murphy makeup artist porn starInstagram/@xmelissamakeupx

Ten years ago, make-up artist Melissa Murphy left her job working at the cosmetics counter in a Boston mall for the bright lights of the erotica industry.

When the actresses and models settle into her chair, she snaps a before and after photo to capture the transformation. You would be amazed to see how much make-up these beauties actually wear.

Murphy shared some of her Instagram photos with us. The results are incredible.

Make-up artist Melissa Murphy has been dolling up adult film stars for more than 10 years.

She photographs her subjects in natural light and posts the juxtaposed images to her Instagram account.

Her account has more than 75,000 followers.

This is where the magic happens.

While you may have seen porn stars from many angles, you've never seen them quite like this.

The transformations are almost unbelievable.

Let's take a look at some of Murphy's handiwork.

Reyna Arriaga channels some Britney Spears circa '...Baby One More Time' in this look for Playboy Cyber Girl of the Month.

Penthouse model Kendra Sutherland goes by the name 'Library Girl.' Google it.

Aaliyah Love's hair and makeup were inspired by 1940s and 50s pin-up styles.

Jenna J. Ross' hair goes va-va-voom.

Some eyeliner and mascara make Delilah Blue's eyes pop.

Playmate Ali Rose poses for a photo before heading on set of Playboy Online.

Brittany Amber works a smokey eye.

Shae Mary has lashes for days.

The aesthetics vary greatly, from sweet ...

... to beauty pageant contestant ...

... to sultry.

The men need a little TLC in the hair and make-up department, too. Here's Adult Empire Films star Danny Mountain looking tan and even.

The female models' photos are the most surprising, however.

Murphy told Huffington Post in an interview that more and more adult film directors desire 'au naturel' appearances.

Source: Huffington Post

Playmate Chanel Elle is stunning in nudes and pink hues.

Here's a closer look at those lids.

To accomplish this look, the women wear more makeup that you may realise.

Murphy hopes that her Instagram account peels the curtain back on adult film production, so that women watching won't feel so unattractive in comparison.

'When you strip down all the makeup, we're really just people,' Murphy tells Huffington Post.

Source: Huffington Post

Here's the make-up artist herself!

Ever wonder what happens to porn stars after they retire from 'the biz'?

