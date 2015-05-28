Make-up artist posts shocking before-and-after photos of the porn stars she styles

Ten years ago, make-up artist Melissa Murphy left her job working at the cosmetics counter in a Boston mall for the bright lights of the erotica industry.
When the actresses and models settle into her chair, she snaps a before and after photo to capture the transformation. You would be amazed to see how much make-up these beauties actually wear.
Murphy shared some of her Instagram photos with us. The results are incredible.
She photographs her subjects in natural light and posts the juxtaposed images to her Instagram account.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/veQw5vnVXk/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/uECfL2HVdg/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/wP-kkIHVfd/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/vm8SVlnVQm/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/xlQryCHVb4/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/rS_E26HVWi/embed/
Width: 658px
Reyna Arriaga channels some Britney Spears circa '...Baby One More Time' in this look for Playboy Cyber Girl of the Month.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/2jdutbHVUg/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/zX3r-gHVcG/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/zSmy0RnVW_/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/zRFNIZHVVI/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/yH8iKhnVcH/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/ynxKNEHVVQ/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/qcXtawnVQ4/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/yDvAk-HVWj/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/vWQjnPnVUS/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/rbMHbYHVQ9/embed/
Width: 658px
The men need a little TLC in the hair and make-up department, too. Here's Adult Empire Films star Danny Mountain looking tan and even.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/zPyHjMnVQe/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/ukBKeMnVbi/embed/
Width: 658px
Murphy told Huffington Post in an interview that more and more adult film directors desire 'au naturel' appearances.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/pp0mbaHVe9/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/prtwPEHVQJ/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/uCJ6bsnVTH/embed/
Width: 658px
Murphy hopes that her Instagram account peels the curtain back on adult film production, so that women watching won't feel so unattractive in comparison.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/sK8-4zHVe2/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/yXuEpvnVSa/embed/
Width: 658px
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.