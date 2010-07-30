How Landing A Job Is Like Dating: 15 Tips To Make Them Want You

Photo: catlovers via Flickr

It’s basic psychology. Interacting with people, whether it’s a significant other or a potential employer, requires careful relationship management.And there are a surprising amount of dating tips that can be applied professionally.



Think that’s total crap?

In February, Roy Cohen, a career counselor and executive coach who previously handled outplacement for Goldman Sachs, told Forbes that the best book for job-seekers is The Rules: Time Tested Secrets for Capturing the Heart of Mr. Right.

Then there’s RealMatch.com, a site that monetizes this concept. The self-proclaimed “eHarmony of the employment industry” combines the best of employment sites with the best of online dating and has raised $9.5 million in funding.

If you really want to kill two birds with one stone, brush up on your dating tips — it could help you land your dream relationship, and your dream job.

