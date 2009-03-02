Make The Next Kyoto Protocol Have Teeth

As is evident from the New York Times graph on the right, many nations are not on track to hit their Kyoto Protocol greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.



There’s a multitude of reasons why nations aren’t hitting them, but we think the weak enforcement for missing targets must be a big part of the reson. This is what happens when a Kyoto nation doesn’t hit its targets

UNFCC:

For instance, where the enforcement branch has determined that the emissions of a Party have exceeded its assigned amount, it must declare that that Party is in non-compliance and require the Party to make up the difference between its emissions and its assigned amount during the second commitment period, plus an additional deduction of 30%. In addition, it shall require the Party to submit a compliance action plan and suspend the eligibility of the Party to make transfers under emissions trading until the Party is reinstated.

Perhaps being kept away from swapping emissions is a grand punishment, but to us it seems to lack teeth. Whatever climate pact gets discussed or approved in December must have a better system in place to punish nations that do not hit targets.

