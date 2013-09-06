How To Make The Most Money Possible When Selling Your Old IPhone

One of the most annoying aspects of the device upgrade cycle is figuring out what to do with your old device once you’ve decided it’s time to buy.
We know that the next version of the iPhone is going to be unveiled next week and that it will probably come out before the end of the month.
It’s been a long wait for Apple’s latest announcement for those like me who bought an iPhone 4S the last time I renewed my cell contract.
The wait has given me time to look into the options available for parting with my 4S.
Based on convenience, reliability, and the prices each company is offering, these are the best sites for selling your iPhone.
If your device is unlocked and in near-mint condition, eBay will bring in the highest prices for your iPhone. If you happen to have the original box for your iPhone and are willing to throw in your charger, you can pay for your new phone and a month of your cellular bill.
If there's anything wrong with your phone or it isn't unlocked, the hassle of having to create a page, interacting with potential buyers, and possibly dealing with annoying users makes the slight price lead less appealing compared to companies that simplify the process.
If you need cash but don't want to deal with eBay, Glyde will pay top dollar and simplifies much of the selling process.
Next Glyde will ask about your phone's condition and if you'll send in your charger as well. It then generates a slider with a range of prices you can sell for, starting with a market price that balances price and selling speed.
If you don't mind getting paid with a gift card, Amazon will also pay you quite a bit for a trade-in. Start by searching for your model on Amazon as if you were looking to buy one. Then click on 'Trade in this item for an Amazon.com Gift Card'.
Amazon will give you several options for the condition of your device. Don't worry if you choose the wrong one, as they'll look at your device and change the condition if needed.
Next you can choose whether you need to send the phone via UPS for free or via your own preferred service.
You can also choose whether or not you'll accept a lower offer based on what they think of your phone's condition. On the next screen, you'll confirm your address and print the label shipping your phone.
