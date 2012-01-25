Make Sure Your Twitter And Tumblr Accounts Are In Good Shape, Because They May Soon Replace Your Resume

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

The future of hiring is looking a lot different these days. A shocking 90% of big companies are using scanning systems to vet candidates, and others are disregarding resumes entirely.



Rachel Emma Silverman at the Wall Street Journal reported on the new HR trends, and says that:

“Companies are increasingly relying on social networks such as LinkedIn, video profiles and online quizzes to gauge candidates’ suitability for a job. While most still request a résumé as part of the application package, some are bypassing the staid requirement altogether.”

Silverman pointed out that Union Square Ventures “asked applicants to send links representing their ‘Web presence,’ such as a Twitter account or Tumblr blog. Applicants also had to submit short videos demonstrating their interest in the position.” Granted the VC firm invests in tech companies and expects its applicants to really understand the industry, it’s still an indication of where things are headed.

The paper resume is slowly dying, and LinkedIn is becoming a primary means for job applicants and employers to find one another. Infographic resumes — and companies like visualise.Me — are also emerging.

One thing’s for sure: your social media accounts are increasingly more public, and what you share online has a much greater chance of reaching a future employer than ever before.

