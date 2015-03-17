Make smoother and less bitter coffee with an Aeropress

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Aeropress is basically the upgraded French press you’ve been waiting for.

The biggest problem with a regular French press is that it lets small particles pass through the filter, which leaves the coffee tasting bitter and gritty.

On the flip side, the Aeropress uses a micro-filter, which makes coffee smoother and gets rid of the bitter flavour. We guarantee your stomach will thank you.

Note: the Aeropress makes 1 to 4 cups of coffee or espresso (enough for 1 to 2 mugs) in under a minute.

