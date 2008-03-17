Make Radiohead Video, Get Paid (A Little)

You didn’t really expect Radiohead to produce a traditional music video, did you? The band that released its last album as a pay-what-you-like download last fall has a new stunt: A contest where the winner gets $10,000 — and the chance to make the band’s next video.



The band, along with online animation studio Aniboom, are launching an online search to find an animator–likely an amateur–to create a full-length music video for the band. Contestants are being asked to submit storyboard treatments for the video, uploaded to Aniboom, which will be judged by Aniboom, Radiohead’s label TBD Records, Adult Swim, as well as voters at MySpace.com. 10 semi-finalists will be picked and awarded $1,000 each to produce a one-minute versions. From those clips, the band will choose the best and award another $10,000 to produce a full-length video.

A little about Aniboom: it’s an online animation producer/aggregator that syndicates animation to multiple online outlets such as Veoh and Joost. Aniboom finances production, and then takes a 30% equity stake. The company has a library of 4,000 animated clips from thousands of animators, including an ongoing parody of “American Idol,” “Aniboom Eyedoll.”



