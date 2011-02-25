Bake And Destroy A Playable Angry Birds Birthday Cake

On Monday, ElectricPig’s Mark Cooper became something of an Internet sensation when he posted a video of playable Angry Birds birthday cake he made for his son Ben’s 6th birthday.



Now, with a little help with this step-by-step guide from Mark himself, you can make a birdsday cake to call your own! It’s said that the original took 10 hours to build and 2 minutes to destroy.

With the benefit of Mark’s experience, however, you should be able to peel some time off of both those numbers.



SOURCE ElectricPig.

Via Make Playable Angry Birds Birthday Cake on WonderHowTo.

