Here's what goes into the perfect bowl of ramen

We are in the midst of a ramen craze. There’s good ramen: originating from Japan, a carefully crafted dish with multiple ingredients and bold flavours. And there’s bad ramen: hard noodles found in a package with a little packet of seasoning.

Chef Ivan Orkin is the king of ramen. After opening a restaurant in Japan, he’s returned to the U.S. and opened the popular Ivan Ramen in Manhattan. He tells us what it takes to make the perfect bowl.

Produced by Sam Rega. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

