A Store In China Is Selling The IPhone 6, And Has A Tailor On Hand To Make Pants Pockets Bigger

Jay Yarow

A store in China is offering to enlarge pants pockets for people buying the new, larger iPhone 6s. 

The iPhone 6 should fit fine in anyone’s pants, since it’s just 4.7-inches large. The iPhone 6 Plus, at 5.5-inches, is going to be a bit snug in most pants pockets. 

This is mostly a publicity stunt. And it’s working.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple iphone 6 sai-us