A Store In China Is Selling The IPhone 6, And Has A Tailor On Hand To Make Pants Pockets Bigger

A store in China is offering to enlarge pants pockets for people buying the new, larger iPhone 6s.

The iPhone 6 should fit fine in anyone’s pants, since it’s just 4.7-inches large. The iPhone 6 Plus, at 5.5-inches, is going to be a bit snug in most pants pockets.

This is mostly a publicity stunt. And it’s working.

