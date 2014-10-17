A Store In China Is Selling The IPhone 6, And Has A Tailor On Hand To Make Pants Pockets Bigger

A store in China is offering to enlarge pants pockets for people buying the new, larger iPhone 6s.
The iPhone 6 should fit fine in anyone’s pants, since it’s just 4.7-inches large. The iPhone 6 Plus, at 5.5-inches, is going to be a bit snug in most pants pockets.
This is mostly a publicity stunt. And it’s working.
Shanghai’s #Unicom store offers alteration service to enlarge pants’ pockets so to fit #iphone6 pic.twitter.com/uvjuTskGcn
— People’s Daily,China (@PDChina) October 17, 2014
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.