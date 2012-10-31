Make No Mistake: It's Tim Cook's Apple Now

Tim Cook’s biggest challenge at post-Steve Jobs Apple was supposed to be keeping together its brilliant executive leadership team. But after the failed launch of Apple Maps last month and his own hiring mistake, Cook put his own stamp on the company Monday with Apple’s biggest executive shakeup in years.



Apple fired two from its leadership team: SVP of iOS Software Scott Forstall, and SVP of Retail Operations John Browett. Sure, the company didn’t outright say it had dismissed the two men, but in the carefully crafted world of public relations, the message was clear. The move was pitched as part of a large-scale reorganization of the top leadership team’s responsibilities, and emphasised “improving collaboration” between groups at Apple, which are otherwise clearly doing a lot of things right since Cook took the helm.

