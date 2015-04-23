This glass contraption makes the most scientifically 'correct' coffee

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you want to make the most scientifically “correct” coffee, then you need this glass contraption.

Peter J. Schlumbohm, who held a Ph. D in chemistry, wanted to create the most “chemically correct” coffee maker. So he came up with the hour-glass shaped Chemex.

It may look unusual, but it’s pretty easy to brew coffee with it:

Stick a filter inside the top part of the Chemex and fill it with ground coffee. Pour enough water (30 seconds off the boil) to saturate the grounds, and let it sit for 30 seconds. Then, continue pouring until you fill to the top of the brewer. Let all the water drain through the filter, and voila!

“I’ve been through a lot of coffee makers, and hated them all till now… I’ll never use another coffee maker,” one reviewer wrote.

