How You Can Make A Quick Five Bucks Online By Selling Your Weird Talent

Are you the guy at the party cracking your friends up with celebrity impersonations?
Or maybe you’re amazingly good at making playlists and people are always complimenting your taste in music.
Those are nifty skills to have, but not something that will let you earn a buck (unless you’re SO good at celebrity impressions you get onto Saturday Night Live like Jimmy Fallon did).
Barring that, you could sign up for Fiverr. Fiverr is a site that lets you offer any skill you’ve got as “gigs” for a starting price of $5.
Signing up is easy. They don't even use a full-on Captcha like most sites - just a simple random maths problem.
If you have something you're really passionate about that you do for fun, chances are you can turn it into a gig on Fiverr. All you need is a talent and few pictures that get the idea across.
This guy simply makes recordings of his voice saying lines given to him in a British accent, for instance.
The more creative the project, the more you can charge for extras. The Professor triples the price just to get the same video in Full HD.
Once you put up a gig on the marketplace, Fiverr will keep everything you have to do organised. Just check in, see what gigs are due when, and work through those with the top priority.
Going back to the Professor, he's expanded into videos showing how he makes his. By experimenting with his offerings, he's managed to sell over 5,000 gigs worth at least $5 each.
