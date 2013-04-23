Inside The Crazy Black Apartment That Houses The Future Of Porn

Cindy Gallop is changing the future of porn from this decked out black apartment in New York’s posh Chelsea neighbourhood.



Gallop is the CEO and founder of MakeLoveNotPorn.tv a crowd sourced porn site where anyone (18+) can submit a video and share it with the world.

But instead of focusing on the gritty and grimy aspects of traditional porn, Gallop is focusing the conversation on intimacy, authenticity, and love.

We interviewed Gallop from her command centre, which also doubles as her home. The impressive space is known for wild parties, it’s full of art, trinkets, and designer pieces that truly make it one of New York’s most unique pads.

