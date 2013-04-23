Inside The Crazy Black Apartment That Houses The Future Of Porn

Cindy Gallop is changing the future of porn from this decked out black apartment in New York’s posh Chelsea neighbourhood.
Gallop is the CEO and founder of MakeLoveNotPorn.tv a crowd sourced porn site where anyone (18+) can submit a video and share it with the world.
But instead of focusing on the gritty and grimy aspects of traditional porn, Gallop is focusing the conversation on intimacy, authenticity, and love.
We interviewed Gallop from her command centre, which also doubles as her home. The impressive space is known for wild parties, it’s full of art, trinkets, and designer pieces that truly make it one of New York’s most unique pads.
Gallop is the subject of some of her art.. But keep in mind that this is just as much Gallop's office as it is her home.
This photo is from an event Gallop attended. She is no prude and always freely speaks what is on her mind.
Walking back toward the rear of the apartment is the master bathroom. The shower is in the far left and that's a jacuzzi bathtub at the front right.
There are many tables scattered throughout the apartment with knicks and knacks that are a testament to Gallop's personality.
All throughout the apartment are various statues and figures that pay homage to Gallop's sexual nature.
Some parts of the apartment were a little scarier than others like this animal skin draped over one of the chairs.
Perhaps one of the apartment's stand out pieces of art was the Gucci chainsaw and Gucci motorcycle helmet.
A view of the dining room and kitchen. The chandeliers were impressive and stainless steel kitchen was immaculate. The dining room table doubles as a desk for Gallop to shoot off emails and take phone calls.
This comic hilariously pays homage to the female praying mantis. She is known for killing the male after they mate.
And finally, the MakeLoveNotPorn team: (from L to R): Madame Curator, Sarah Beall, Co-Founder/User Experience, Oonie Chase, CEO & Founder, Cindy Gallop, and Co-Founder/CTO Corey Innis.
