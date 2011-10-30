10 Activities That Make Your Kids Smarter

Photo: Ernst Vikne / Flickr

Scientists often cite the first 10 years of a child’s life as the “window of opportunity.”Everything at this time is critical to improving the “wiring” of a person’s brain.



These are the ages when the brain can form the most neural networks.

No surprise, reading benefits children’s intelligence, but shockingly, so do video games and sports.

Most of these activities benefit adults too; you’re never too old to learn a second language with your kids and eat a hearty breakfast.

