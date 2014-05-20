A New Mobile Game Called 'Make It Rain' Is Bringing In Around $US50,000 A Day

If you’re sick of “Flappy Bird,” and have had quite enough of “Threes!” and “2048” and need something to fill your time, check out “Make It Rain: The Love Of Money.”

Gameplay is ridiculously simple: you swipe dollar bills as fast as you can to earn money. You can also make business, financial, and political investments with the cash you swipe. That earns you money, even when you’re not busy making it rain like you’re in a music video.

And that’s it.

It looks dumb, and that’s because it kind of is. You just swipe and swipe, and hope your wrist doesn’t break off.

But this pointless game is racking up around $US50,000 a day from in-app purchases and ads for developer Space Inch, Joshua Segall, the developer and cofounder of Space Inch, tells VentureBeat.

According to Segall, the studio spent around $US10,000 to make “Make it Rain,” and only about $1,000 toward marketing. It’s been relying on word-of-mouth advertising to make a name for itself.

Segall says that the investment model of the game is what’s interesting to people.

“I think it really is the investment game model itself is attractive to people,” Segall tells VentureBeat. “It’s what makes ‘Clash of Clans’ go. It’s what makes ‘The Sims’ go. It’s what makes ‘Cookie Clicker’ go. People just like to have a lemonade stand that makes 50 cents a minute and then see how buying something like a strip-mining company starts making them $US20 million a second. It really takes you to this sort of world where you are buying into these shady businesses, and it’s a stripped down thing but it captures people’s imaginations.”

The game debuted in April and has been downloaded more than a million times.

Check “Make it Rain: The Love of Money” out for yourself on both Android and iOS.

