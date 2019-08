Science has shown that your iPhone headphones are conspiring against you to tangle into an impossible knot. There are some preventative measures you can take, though. Here are three ways to prevent your headphones from tangling up into an annoying bunch.

Produced by Will Wei

Follow BI Video: On Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.