You can modify your iPhone's logo so it glows like the one on your MacBook

The Apple iPhone isn’t known for being highly customisable. You can add a case, or throw on a screen protector, but what if you want to drastically modify your iPhone? Enter the iPhone Light Kit from the TheUnlockr. For $30, you can customise the iPhone’s Apple with a glowing icon, just like on the MacBook.

A quick word of warning, this mod is not for the faint of heart. It requires you to open your iPhone’s body and that alone will certainly void your Apple warranty. And if you manage to damage you iPhone in the process, you will be looking at costly repairs.

Produced by Darren Weaver. Original reporting by Antonio Villa-Boas.

