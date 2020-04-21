How to make DIY edible sprinkles for homemade doughnuts, cakes, and cookies

Insider’s Sydney Kramer is making DIY sprinkles at home.

Sprinkles are very easy to make at home with common kitchen ingredients like powdered sugar, corn syrup, vanilla extract, and food colouring.

The sprinkles can be used to top homemade doughnuts, cookies, cakes, cupcakes, and more.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Sydney Kramer: Today we’re making doughnuts from scratch, including…[shakes sprinkles] the sprinkles.

You’ve already seen the final result, so let’s go back and see how we got there.

It’s almost time! I am so proud. So pleased. Honestly, like, the sprinkles are true magic. Like, I thought they might look maybe too homemade, but I think that’s part of the charm, is that they look homemade. They’re super cute. I’m ready to take a bite. Let’s get the true taste tester in here. Kramer! The true taste tester is my husband, Kramer.

All right, first things first. We’re gonna make the icing. I made two kinds of icing for our doughnuts, chocolate and lemon. To make doughnut icing, just combine confectioners’ sugar and water with whatever flavour you want. The icing can harden pretty fast, so make sure you work quickly. If it hardens, the sprinkles won’t stick.

Obviously, before you can frost doughnuts, you have to fry them. So. This is my deep fryer. I know not everybody has one, and it’s perfectly fine to fry these in a pot. The key is just make sure your oil is at 350 or around there. Make sure you have a thermometer, and just keep checking the oil, because as you add cold doughnuts into the oil, the temperature of the oil is going to drop. And you’ll see that when I get to frying. Please do not do what I did and add the doughnuts to the oil with your bare hands. You’re gonna wanna fry the doughnuts for about a minute and a half on each side. You can go ahead and err on the side of caution for these and pull them out a little bit earlier than you think you need to because they will keep cooking after they leave the oil. So, what you’re looking at is actually my second batch of doughnuts. The first batch was absolutely terrible. And I ended up making another batch later, but we’ll get to that.

OK, so, you’ve gotta pipe the sprinkles out the day before you plan to use them.

Yes, this is luxury sprinkles. This is turning out OK. Oh, [beep]. I need something to, like, weigh it down. Butter. There we go.

I’m using a piping tip here, but honestly I found that just cutting the tip off of a plastic bag or a piping bag worked best. This one looks like slime. See, I really messed up with the green. The piping tip was just way too big. I should have just used a plastic bag. Trying to do the dots with this tip was a total failure. As I’m sure you can probably tell, this whole process took forever. It’s not about perfection, guys. It’s about having fun. OK? [sighs] I’m feeling tired. All right. OK. I am done. Now we just let these… dry. Like, overnight. My hands hurt so bad.

The nice thing about this is, like, if they break or whatever, it’s, like, fine because [laughs] that’s what we’re gonna be doing. What I like about them actually is that they have, like, a flavour. Sometimes with sprinkles they taste very chemically and waxy. These don’t taste waxy at all. Gonna take a lot for me to not eat all of these right now. Oh, my God, seriously stop me.

All right, let’s do this. [sprinkles crunching] Now, this is some serious ASMR. Honestly what I really like about these is they are, like, not uniform, and I think that’s gonna be really pretty on, like, the final product. Really pretty. It’s just gonna be so pretty. It was a lot of, like, effort I think for, like, I mean, let’s be real, the amount you get, which is not very much. But it’s enough for the doughnuts, and I honestly think they’re so cute! And, I don’t know, just, like, the fact that they’re not, like, uniform, perfect-looking sprinkles is, like, I think the appeal. This is the happiest I’ve been in a couple of days. I really needed this.

My dough has been rising in the fridge overnight. The sprinkles are, well, let’s see. You guys! They kind of look like they’re drying out. Hm. Gotta say, I am pretty pleased with how they’re looking so far. All right, I’m gonna let these keep drying, and we’re gonna roll out our dough. Here, have a bite.

Kramer: Tastes like sprinkles.

Sydney: [laughs] Great.

All right, so here is that second batch. Not my favourite, but they did end up with sprinkles on them. This is what happens when I have to film alone. I do think part of the reason I didn’t like this batch was because I let my KitchenAid do the kneading for me, and sometimes the KitchenAid has a tendency to over-knead the dough. That’s my dog, Paul, in the background. He likes to hang out in the kitchen with me. And always make sure you get a little stretch in. Or maybe a nap. Guess since I can’t leave my house, this is good exercise.

OK, so this is how you actually make the icing for the sprinkles. Make sure you sift all of your confectioners’ sugar, otherwise you’ll have lumps in the piping bag when you’re making the actual sprinkles. This is a very tedious process. [groans] [sighs] Very pretty, though. Beautiful. Look at that. All right, that’s pretty cool. I can tell, I can see why [bangs spoon] it’s worth sifting. Then you add some cornstarch, a little vanilla, some corn syrup, and some room-temperature water. You might have to grab a spatula because it gets pretty thick to whisk. And then I had to ask Kramer to help me with the camera. Hey, Kramer? Do you have a sec to help? Or if you’re busy that’s fine. So, can you see that?

Oh that’s great. Actually, I think I have to do one at a time. This is not very much. How many sprinkles do you need, really? Now you just divide the icing between however many colours you plan to make. It’s kind of annoying to work with the icing, but just stick with it. And this is when my camera turned off.

OK, so just hit record again.

Yep. [Sydney laughs] [claps] All right, so, this is the batch of doughnuts that I actually liked. I got the recipe from Brown Eyed Baker. You can see how the dough’s a lot softer. They’re still a little wonky, but the flavour was awesome, and they were nice and fluffy inside. For this batch, I just coated the entire doughnut in icing, and that’s the way I like it. The recipe was supposed to mimic a Krispy Kreme doughnut, and they were pretty close. See? They look perfect on the inside. The outside could use a little work, but we’ll get there. All right, I definitely don’t need any doughnuts for a while.

