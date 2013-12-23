How To Make Delicious Cupcakes With Just 2 Ingredients

There’s a ridiculously easy way to make delicious cupcakes using two simple ingredients — cake mix and soda.

This trick has been making its way around food blogs for years, but many people are still unaware of it. It’s just as easy as it sounds — you dump a can of soda in a bowl of cake mix, blend them together, fill cupcake tins with batter, and bake.

It’s best to pair chocolate cake mix with dark soda and white cake mix with light soda (like Sierra Mist or Sprite). You usually can’t taste the flavour of the soda once the cupcakes bake, especially if you’re using chocolate mix.

Depending on the ingredients in the cake mix, this is also a great way to make vegan cupcakes.

Use a 12-ounce can or bottle of soda and pour it into the cake mix.

Eggs, oil, and water aren’t necessary. Substituting soda for these ingredients might yield fewer than the standard 24 cupcakes, but it’s an easy shortcut to use when you’re short on time or ingredients.

Use an electric mixer to beat the batter for about two minutes on medium speed.

Fill cupcake tins about two-thirds of the way to the top.

Follow the baking time guidelines on the cake mix box. Cupcakes should be in the oven for about 20 minutes.

Test the cupcakes with a toothpick or fork after they come out of the oven. The utensil should come out clean once the cupcakes are done baking.

Let them cool for a few minutes, then use your favourite frosting to ice them. And that’s it!

