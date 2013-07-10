How To Make Crispy Kale Chips

Kale is a leafy vegetable, part of the cabbage and Brussels sprouts family, and one of the much buzzed about superfoods that everyone has been going bonkers about.



White Russian, Red Russian, Siberian, Tuscan and the Classic Curly Leaf – there’s no shortage of kale options at the market these days.

From kale salads to kale smoothies, there are a variety of ways to incorporate kale in your diet, and companies are catching on by marketing baked kale as a popular, healthy alternative to the ubiquitous American classic, the potato chip.

Unfortunately, a 4 oz. box of prepared kale chips costs $6.99 on average.

We put a simple recipe for baked kale to the test, and made crispy kale chips for less than half the price of the commercial ones. Buy a bunch of kale for $2-$2.50, and follow the instructions below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis

