This Google Chrome extension will change every picture of Donald Trump to kittens

If you’re tired of looking at pictures of Donald Trump, there’s a Chrome extension for that.

Make America Kittens Again is an extension you can add to your Google Chrome browser that automatically detects images of Trump on the web and changes them to photos of kittens.

While the extension doesn’t work on social media sites like Facebook or Twitter, it will change the photos on news sites like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Business Insider’s own site.

There are a set number of photos in the MAKA’s kitten portfolio, so you may see some repeat kittens. But is that such a bad thing?

Here’s what the extension looks like when you add it to Chrome.

When you search 'Make America Kittens Again' on the Chrome Web Store, you'll easily be able to find the extension. All you have to do is hit the 'add' button and the extension will be enabled on your browser. Make America Kittens Again When you begin browsing, any photo of Donald Trump will immediately change to kittens. Here's The Wall Street Journal's politics page, complete with some kittens taking a nap. The Wall Street Journal When you log on to The New York Times' politics page, you're greeted with several kittens. Some are sleeping; others are awake and seemingly curious about the news. The New York Times The best part about the extension is that it makes a regular news story about Trump seem a lot funnier. According to The Hill, Trump's cabinet is made up of a litter of kittens who'd prefer to be asleep. The Hill It looks like Trump's tech meeting yesterday took place inside a cardboard box. These kittens don't seem happy to be there. Business Insider But at least the kitten versions of Trump and Rick Perry look cosy. Breitbart Peter Thiel in kitten form is truly adorable. Business Insider These kittens -- who are inexplicably sitting on a boombox -- look like they're trying to decipher this headline. Fox News Politics has never been cuter. Time

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.