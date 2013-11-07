San Francisco Is Turning Into Batman's Gotham City For One Day To Make A Child's Make-A-Wish Dream Come True

Make-A-Wish Here’s a photo of Miles, who will be Batkid for the day.

Mark your calenders for November 15, San Franciscans. Batman is coming to town.

Thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation, five-year-old Miles, who is battling Lukemia, will get his wish to be the Caped Crusader for the day.

Accompanied by a grownup Batman sidekick, Miles will dress up as Batkid, fighting crime and taking down bad guys from the Riddler to the Penguin.

The city will even air a breaking news story in the area on TV to alert the public about Batkid.

Here’s an outline of Mile’s adventure for the day where he’ll go up against the likes of the Riddler and Penguin.

Via Make-A-Wish:

San Francisco’s Police Chief will ask if anyone knows the whereabouts of Batkid. The city needs his help to fight crime and capture villains! Our little Batkid, along with adult Batman, will be ready to answer the call! After rescuing a damsel-in-distress from the Hyde Street cable-car tracks in Nob Hill, then capturing the Riddler in the act of robbing a downtown vault, Batkid will enjoy lunch at the Burger Bar, near Union Square. After lunch, he will get a special message from the Police Chief and go to the window where he will look down and see a huge crowd of volunteers jumping up and down pleading for Batkid’s help. Why? The villainous Penguin has just kidnapped a famous San Francisco mascot (Lou Seal)! The batmobile will be visible on Union Square, (a convertible offering a view of the crime in progress), and the chase will be on! After apprehending the Penguin, Batkid will make a final stop at City Hall where the Mayor of San Francisco, Ed Lee, along with the Police Chief, will congratulate him on his daring feats of justice and present him with a key to the city. We hope to have a huge crowd of volunteers and donors there to cheer him on and thank our Batkid!

If you’re in the area and want to participate in the day you can RSVP to two different events at Union Square and City Hall.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can contact Daniel Marlay at [email protected].

