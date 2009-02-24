On Monday, ElectricPig’s Mark Cooper became something of an Internet sensation when he posted a video of playable Angry Birds birthday cake he made for his son Ben’s 6th birthday.



Now, with a little help from this step-by-step guide by Mark himself, you can make an Angry Birds cake to call your own! It’s said that the original took 10 hours to build and 2 minutes to destroy. With the benefit of Mark’s experience, however, you should be able to peel some time off of both those numbers.

SOURCE ElectricPig.

Via Make a Playable Angry Birds Birthday Cake on WonderHowTo.

