How To Make A McDonald's Big Mac In Your Own Kitchen

Julie Zeveloff, Callie Bost
Big Mac video

Photo: Screenshot via McDonalds Canada YouTube video

September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, marked by restaurants around the country with cheeseburger deals and specials.If you’d prefer to celebrate the holiday in your own kitchen, check out this step-by-step guide to making a McDonald’s Big Mac at home, straight from the kitchens of the company’s Canada division.

The full video can be found on YouTube, but you’re too hungry to sit through two and a half minutes of instruction, we summarized the tutorial for you.

This is McDonald's executive chef Dan Coudreaut. He'll be your instructor.

To make McDonald's special Big Mac sauce, add storebought mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish and yellow mustard to a mixing bowl.

Then, add a bit of white wine vinegar...

Dice some white onions to top the Big Mac.

Of course, toast the bun halves.

Don't forget to wash your hands when you're working with raw meat.

Dash some salt and pepper on the patties for extra flavour.

To build the Big Mac, dab some sauce onto the buns.

Add the lettuce and onion.

For an authentic Big Mac, add a slice of American cheese to one bun with lettuce and onions, and two dill pickles to the other bun. Then, add a ground beef patty to each.

Stack your three Big Mac layers (the empty bun goes on top).

And there you have it: a tasty, homemade, classic Big Mac with ingredients you can find at the grocery store.

Don't feel so guilty about eating that burger.

