How To Make A McDonald's Big Mac In Your Own Kitchen

Photo: Screenshot via McDonalds Canada YouTube video
September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, marked by restaurants around the country with cheeseburger deals and specials.If you’d prefer to celebrate the holiday in your own kitchen, check out this step-by-step guide to making a McDonald’s Big Mac at home, straight from the kitchens of the company’s Canada division.
The full video can be found on YouTube, but you’re too hungry to sit through two and a half minutes of instruction, we summarized the tutorial for you.
To make McDonald's special Big Mac sauce, add storebought mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish and yellow mustard to a mixing bowl.
For an authentic Big Mac, add a slice of American cheese to one bun with lettuce and onions, and two dill pickles to the other bun. Then, add a ground beef patty to each.
And there you have it: a tasty, homemade, classic Big Mac with ingredients you can find at the grocery store.
