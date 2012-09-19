How To Make A McDonald's Big Mac In Your Own Kitchen

Photo: Screenshot via McDonalds Canada YouTube video

September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, marked by restaurants around the country with cheeseburger deals and specials.If you’d prefer to celebrate the holiday in your own kitchen, check out this step-by-step guide to making a McDonald’s Big Mac at home, straight from the kitchens of the company’s Canada division.



The full video can be found on YouTube, but you’re too hungry to sit through two and a half minutes of instruction, we summarized the tutorial for you.

