A City In The Philippines Is Officially The Selfie Capital Of The World

A selfie capital of the world has officially been named.

After extensive analysis by TIME, Makati City, a part of the Manila metropolitan area that’s generally known as the financial center of Manila, ended up on top.

To compile the rankings, TIME created a database of more than 400,000 Instagram photos that were tagged with the hashtag “#selfie” and included geographic coordinates. 459 worldwide cities were ranked according to how many selfies were taken there between Jan. 28 and Feb. 2 or between March 3 and 7.

Makati City and Pasig, another part of Manila, had 258 selfie-takers per 100,000 people, according to TIME’s analysis. New York City — including Manhattan, Queens, northern Brooklyn, and the southern part of the Bronx — came in second with 202 selfie-takers. Miami, Anaheim and Santa Ana, and Petaling Jaya in Malysia rounded out the top five.

Here are some selfies from the Makati City, the newly crowned selfie capital of the world.

Here’s the top 10 cities for selfies:

1. Makati City and Pasig, Philippines

2. New York City

3. Miami

4. Anaheim and Santa Ana, Calif.

5. Petaling Jaya, Malaysia

6. Tel Aviv, Israel

7. Manchester, England

8. Milan, Italy

9. Cebu City, Philippines

10. George Town, Malaysia

Head on over to TIME for the top 100 »





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.