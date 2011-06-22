Dear Bill Gross: Here's The Truth About Getting A Job After College

Photo: Pedro Vera via Flickr
Bill Gross says the Golden Age of College in America is over. “College was great as long as the jobs were there,” he writes, but the jobs aren’t there any more. Instead graduates are leaving school with $24,000 in debt on average and no marketable skills.This depressing outlook, however, misses one fact.
There are jobs and high salaries for students who major in the right subject.
Geological engineering, military technology, pharmacology and student counseling majors registered a 100% employment rate in an extensive survey by Georgetown’s centre on Education and the Workforce.
Petroleum engineers take home a median salary of $120,000.
Whose fault is it, really, if your honour student majors in visual and performing arts, where the median salary is $40,000?
Major in geological engineering, military tech, pharmacology or student counseling and you will definitely get a job
To be competitive in any of these fields you probably need a graduate degree -- in student counseling 91% of your colleagues will have one
If you majored in atmospheric sciences and meteorology a graduate degree probably isn't worth it, with only a 1% pay boost
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.