Dear Bill Gross: Here's The Truth About Getting A Job After College

Photo: Pedro Vera via Flickr

Bill Gross says the Golden Age of College in America is over. “College was great as long as the jobs were there,” he writes, but the jobs aren’t there any more. Instead graduates are leaving school with $24,000 in debt on average and no marketable skills.This depressing outlook, however, misses one fact.



There are jobs and high salaries for students who major in the right subject.

Geological engineering, military technology, pharmacology and student counseling majors registered a 100% employment rate in an extensive survey by Georgetown’s centre on Education and the Workforce.

Petroleum engineers take home a median salary of $120,000.

Whose fault is it, really, if your honour student majors in visual and performing arts, where the median salary is $40,000?

