The 20 College Majors That Lead To The Most Satisfying Careers

When college students choose a major, they’re usually considering two things: “Will I be happy doing this for the rest of my life?” and “Can I make money doing it?”The two do not always coincide.
To take a closer look, we examined the latest data published by Payscale’s College Salary Report, to see which college majors lead to the most satisfying careers.
The report includes 1,058 schools and represents more than 80 per cent of all enrolled bachelor’s degree candidates in the U.S.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 71%
Average starting salary: $34,100
Average mid-career salary: $56,000
Potential Careers: Some pursue careers in sports management, fitness personal trainers or exercise specialists.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 71%
Average starting salary: $39,700
Average mid-career salary: $76,200
Potential Careers: Some pursue work as microbiology lab technicians or supervisors and research assistants.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 72%
Average starting salary: $32,400
Average mid-career salary: $50,700
Potential Careers: Some pursue careers as professors of theology or become pastors.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 72%
Average starting salary: $31,300
Average mid-career salary: $54,400
Potential Careers: Exercise Science majors sometimes pursue careers as personal trainers.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 72%
Average starting salary: $39,000
Average mid-career salary: $68,700
Potential Careers: Graduates pursue careers in health and wellness promotion, exercise prescription and programming.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 73%
Average starting salary: $41,400
Average mid-career salary: $82,800
Potential Careers: Graduates go on to have careers in industrial biotechnology, medical biotechnology and environmental protection and cleanup.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 73%
Average starting salary: $40,100
Average mid-career salary: $84,900
Potential Careers: Some go on to pursue careers as medical or clinical laboratory technologists.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 75%
Average starting salary: $39,600
Average mid-career salary: $57,800
Potential Careers: People who study this pursue career paths as supervisors in nursing administration, as health care administers, and health care consultants.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 75%
Average starting salary: $98,000
Average mid-career salary: $163,000
Potential Careers: Most who study this go on to become petroleum engineers.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 75%
Average starting salary: $31,400
Average mid-career salary: $46,000
Potential Careers: Most go on to become elementary school teachers.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 75%
Average starting salary: $35,000
Average mid-career salary: $51,300
Potential Careers: Some graduates go on to work in environmental health, preventative medicine, health administration or even become elected officials for health policies.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 76%
Average starting salary: $32,500
Average mid-career salary: $51,000
Potential Careers: People who studied this pursue careers in education and ministry.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 77%
Average starting salary: $44,100
Average mid-career salary: $54,300
Potential Careers: Most go on to become dietitians.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 78%
Average starting salary: $29,300
Average mid-career salary: $37,700
Potential Careers: Some pursue careers in education, intervention programs, mental health agencies, social service and jobs in juvenile detention centres.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 78%
Average starting salary: $33,100
Average mid-career salary: $45,300
Potential Careers: Some use their education to pursue careers as social workers or case managers.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 78%
Average starting salary: $34,400
Average mid-career salary: $49,800
Potential Careers: Most become athletic trainers and work with athletes in high schools, colleges or even in professional leagues.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 79%
Average starting salary: $54,900
Average mid-career salary: $98,200
Potential Careers: Graduates go on to work in research facilities, hospitals and universities.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 80%
Average starting salary: $49,600
Average mid-career salary: $60,200
Potential Careers: These graduates usually become medical technologists.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 83%
Average starting salary: $33,900
Average mid-career salary: $48,900
Potential Careers: Most people who choose this major go on to work in schools with special needs students.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 86%
Average starting salary: $54,100
Average mid-career salary: $70,200
Potential Careers: Most graduates pursue nursing.
