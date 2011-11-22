College Students Need To Look At These Charts Before Deciding On A Major

College freshmen are often encouraged to take strange electives, on the off chance they will discover an interest in Post-Colonial African Literature, Ancient Greek History or Modern Dance.



This seems like treacherous advice these days, when a college degree no longer guarantees a good job.

In fact tons of information is out there about majors, employment and earnings. We’ve pulled out findings from a report by the Georgetown University centre on Education and the Workforce.

May we suggest you look into engineering.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.