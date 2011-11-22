College Students Need To Look At These Charts Before Deciding On A Major

Gus Lubin, Robert Johnson
College freshmen are often encouraged to take strange electives, on the off chance they will discover an interest in Post-Colonial African Literature, Ancient Greek History or Modern Dance.

This seems like treacherous advice these days, when a college degree no longer guarantees a good job.

In fact tons of information is out there about majors, employment and earnings. We’ve pulled out findings from a report by the Georgetown University centre on Education and the Workforce.

May we suggest you look into engineering.

Petroleum engineer is the highest paying major, with median earnings of $120k

Counseling psychology is the lowest paying major, with a median of $29k

Major in geological engineering, military tech, pharmacology or student counseling and you will definitely get a job

Social psych majors have the highest unemployment rate at 16%

Business administration is the most popular major in the United States

Guidance counselor is the least popular major

Early childhood development has the highest share of female students

Naval architecture and marine engineering majors have the greatest share of male students

Computer science is the most heavily Asian

Student counseling is the most heavily African American

Biological engineering is the most heavily Hispanic

Forestry is the whitest major

Among the 10 most popular majors, computer science pays the most

To be competitive in any of these fields you probably need a graduate degree -- in student counseling 91% of your colleagues will have one

Only 9% of workers in commercial art and graphic design have graduate degrees

Health and medical preparatory program majors earn a whopping 190% more with a graduate degree

If you majored in atmospheric sciences and meteorology a graduate degree probably isn't worth it, with only a 1% pay boost

Before you get any ideas, yes, college is worth it

