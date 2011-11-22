College Students Need To Look At These Charts Before Deciding On A Major

College freshmen are often encouraged to take strange electives, on the off chance they will discover an interest in Post-Colonial African Literature, Ancient Greek History or Modern Dance.
This seems like treacherous advice these days, when a college degree no longer guarantees a good job.
In fact tons of information is out there about majors, employment and earnings. We’ve pulled out findings from a report by the Georgetown University centre on Education and the Workforce.
May we suggest you look into engineering.
Major in geological engineering, military tech, pharmacology or student counseling and you will definitely get a job
To be competitive in any of these fields you probably need a graduate degree -- in student counseling 91% of your colleagues will have one
If you majored in atmospheric sciences and meteorology a graduate degree probably isn't worth it, with only a 1% pay boost
