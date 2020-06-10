A majority of Americans think police response to civil unrest was 'disproportionate.' But there was a stark partisan divide.

REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson Seattle police hold batons as they form a line in front of the department’s headquarters downtown during a protest calling for a 50% defunding of the Seattle Police Department and investment in community based solutions in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 3, 2020.

A June 8-9 poll of some 1,100 Americans found that 58% believe the police response to civil unrest has been “disproportionate.”

Just 14% said police acted appropriately, while another 16% said their approach was “less severe than it should have been.”

Over 25% of respondents who are “definitely” voting for President Donald Trump also believe the police used disproportionate force. But of respondents from the same category, 41% said the response was “less severe than it should have been”; 25% said “much less severe.”

A majority of Americans believe the police response to civil unrest has been “disproportionate,” according to an Insider Poll conducted by SurveyMonkey. But there is a stark partisan divide: Democratic voters are overwhelmingly convinced that law enforcement has gone too far, while some Republicans believe the response ought to have been even tougher.

Overall, 38% of respondents described the law enforcement response to unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd as “very disproportionate,” while another 19% said it was “somewhat disproportionate.” Just 14% said police acted appropriately, while another 16% said their approach was “less severe than it should have been.”

Conducted June 8-9, the poll of 1,100 people found that those who are “definitely” voting for Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden are the most likely to think that police behaved badly: 84% said the law enforcement response was over the top.

Over 25% of respondents who are “definitely” voting for President Donald Trump also believe the police used disproportionate force. But of those “definitely” voting for Trump, 41% said the response was “less severe than it should have been”; 25% said “much less severe.”

Forty-five per cent of those who said they are “probably” voting for Trump believe the police response was just right.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weigh its sample based on race or income. A total of 1,111 respondents were collected June 8-9, 2020, with a margin of error plus or minus 3 percentage points and a 95% confidence level.

