83% of Republicans don't believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election, new poll says

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the U.S. economy as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stands by following their briefing with economic advisers in Wilmington, Delaware, November 16, 2020.

It’s been a month since major news organisations projected President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, but 83% of Republicans don’t believe this information, according to a new Gallup poll.

Per the poll, 99% of Democrats, 64% of independents, and 17% of Republicans said the news reports were “accurate.”

The vast majority of Republicans – 89% – did not believe the electoral process worked well, while 92% of Democrats said it did.

The 2020 election was unlike any other in US history with an unprecedented surge in mail-in voting, a raging pandemic, and a huge spike in domestic misinformation.

But, as Business Insider previously reported, this election was the safest in US history due to the use of paper ballots and voting machines with verifiable paper trails combined, as well as a massive public education campaign on how to vote in a pandemic.

The post-election survey was conducted between November 9 and November 15 with 2,752 respondents, and a pre-election survey was taken from September 24 to October 5 with 1,552 respondents. Gallup said that more than 1,000 respondents completed both surveys.

Overall, the poll found that most Americans believed the voting process worked “very well” or “well.” However, there were sharp partisan divides in how people viewed the process, with 92% of Democrats saying it worked well and 89% of Republicans saying it did not.

The 2020 election was unlike any other in US history. There was an unprecedented surge in early and mail-in voting because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has, as of Monday, infected more than 14 million Americans and killed over 282,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The pandemic, as well as the Trump administration’s efforts to hamstring the US Postal Service, led to uncertainty among many Americans about how to vote and whether they would be able to receive and send out their mail ballots in time for them to be counted in the election.

President Donald Trump and his allies also spent months before the election spreading misinformation about voting by mail and sowing doubt about the legitimacy of the election process. The president repeatedly said the election would be “rigged” against him, and he’s ramped up those allegations in the weeks since he lost, accusing Democrats of conspiring with “big media” and dead communist dictators to steal the race.

Gallup’s poll said more Americans believe they were exposed to misinformation this year and think the issue was more prevalent this time than it was in 2016. The Washington Post also reported that the Russian government did not mount any major social media influence campaigns ahead of the 2020 election in part because Americans were already doing the job for them. The report, as well as responses to Gallup’s survey, confirms predictions from experts who said domestic disinformation would be a bigger threat than foreign disinformation in the 2020 election.

According to the Gallup poll, more than 80% of Americans believe they were exposed to “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of misinformation this year. The poll defined misinformation as reports that are “made up or cannot be verified as accurate, but are presented to readers as if they are accurate.”

Ninety-two per cent of Republicans said they were exposed to misinformation this year compared with 80% of Democrats and 83% of independents.

Trump, for his part, continues to insist that the election was stolen from him, even as his legal team’s faltering effort to nullify the results faces defeat after defeat in courts across the country. The campaign has filed more than two dozen legal challenges since Election Day and hasn’t won a single case so far.

In the end, as Business Insider reported, the 2020 election was the safest and most secure in US history because of the use of paper ballots and voting machines with verifiable paper trails as well as a massive public education campaign by election officials and nonpartisan experts to prepare Americans on how to vote during a pandemic.

The six battleground states that decided the election certified their results as of last week, and the “safe harbour” deadline for all states to certify their results and resolve any legal disputes is on Tuesday. The Electoral College will meet on December 14 to formally cement Biden’s victory, and he will be sworn into office on January 20.

