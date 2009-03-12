Majority Of People Don't Consider Global Warming A Serious Threat

Uh-oh, the Goracle might be losing his edge. Fewer people are worried about global warming this year than last.

A new Gallup poll finds that 41% of Americans think global warming news reports are exaggerated. That’s the highest amount in over a decade. This of course means that 59%, a healthy majority, do not think that the claims are exaggerated. However, as recently as 2006, 38% of the public thought the the news was underestimating global warming reports.

More alarming is that most people don’t think global warming poses a serious threat to their way of life in their lifetime. Just 38% of those polled consider it a serious threat, as compared to 40% in 2008. We’re assuming these people don’t own beachfront property. Of all the environmental issues people were asked about, which included air pollution, loss of rain forests, to name a few, global warming was of the least concern.

Also of note, more people over 30 are sceptical and 66% of Republicans are sceptical. Republican doubt has steadily grown in the past 4 years.

