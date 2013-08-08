70% Of People Still Believe Megalodon Exists After Watching Discovery Channel's Fake Documentary

Does Megalodon still exist?

71% of people think so after watching Discovery Channel’s fake documentary about the massive prehistoric shark.

“YES! The evidence for Megalodon can’t be ignored. This monster shark lives,” the majority of responders agreed.

(It’s not clear whether these viewers are aware that the “evidence” presented in the film, including footage and interviews with scientists, was fake).

The rest of viewers see eye-to-eye with scientists: Megalodon is dead. The shark went extinct roughly 2 million years ago after ruling the seas for about 15 million years.

See the poll below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.