This is the size of the majority in the House of Commons against Brexit

MPs in the House of Commons must now vote to trigger Article 50, the formal clause in the Lisbon Treaty that must be invoked if Britain is to leave the EU.

Although the British public voted 52% to 48% in favour of Brexit, about 73% of all MPs favour Remain. That majority includes 56% of all Conservative MPs. Morgan Stanley sketched this in a useful chart a few months ago:

That is a HUGE barrier for Prime Minister Theresa May to climb if she is to make her Article 50 request in March 2017 as she promised.

However, there will be severe pressure on MPs to go along with the Leave majority in the referendum rather than “betray” the democratic will of the people. Both Conservative and Labour’s leaders have said they will respect the result of the referendum even though their members now have a golden opportunity to wriggle out of it.

There is a brutal electoral maths to that too, because when the referendum majority is translated into individual majorities at the constituency level, it produces a theoretical 61% parliamentary majority for Leave in the Commons, according to this analysis from Nomura:

That will place many Remain MPs in a difficult position. They may want to vote against triggering Article 50, but doing so may cost them enough votes to lose their seats at the next election.

Prime Minister May will no doubt be using that to wrangle Remain Tories back into the government fold: If they vote against Article 50, it might (eventually) cost the Conservative party its technical majority which is only 12 seats — and that might cost the Tories both their government and individual MPs their jobs.

The dilemma is no better on the Labour benches. Most labour MPs will be tempted to vote against Article 50. But the party has lost a huge amount of its working class voter base precisely because those voters regard it as a bunch of prosecco drinking metropolitan euro-elitists who don’t care about immigration. A Labour MP voting against Brexit again would entrench the party’s loss of support to UKIP. They, too, could lose their seats if a betrayed Leave majority comes out in force at the next general election.

Lastly, this all plays well into the hands of UKIP and the SNP. They are the only parties in Parliament whose voters largely support the positions their MPs will want to take (Leave and remain, respectively).

Expect both those parties to begin arguing fiercely that they are the only parties who can be trusted to deliver on the positions they officially hold.

