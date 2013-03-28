Major VC Declares That Bitcoin Represents The 3rd Great Era Of Currency

Chris Dixon is a well-known VC who recently joined Andreesen Horowitz.



A recent post on his Tumblr shows the extent to which the Bitcoin phenomenon is capturing the minds of the technorati.

We'll avoid for now a big discussion of the actual question, of whether digital currency does represent a huge new era. It should be noted that the dollar is mostly digital too.

But as an indication about enthusiasm, this kind of post is telling.

