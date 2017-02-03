From Tesla to Pfizer: 14 major US companies founded by immigrants

America is known as the land of opportunity for a reason. The idea that people can come here to make their ideas a reality is firmly entrenched in our national ethos.

It’s also why you can thank immigrants for everything from powerful search engines to yogurt to eco-friendly cars.

In fact, 40% of Fortune 500 companies were founded by either immigrants or the children of immigrants, according to the Atlantic.

Free Enterprise, a website backed by the US Chamber of Commerce, broke down a number of powerful US-based companies that built by people born outside the US. Take a look at 14 of those below:

