Here's what some major US cities will look like if ice caps continue to melt

The rate at which sea levels are rising is accelerating, and experts expect them to rise by as many as four feet between now and the end of the century.

While everyone talks about global warming, artist Nickolay Lamm decided to make the issue as visual as possible in order to really get the conversation going.

To do this, he illustrated what major American landmarks would look like after a significant rise in sea levels by using sea level data, and determining how bad flooding would be in coastal US cities. He then illustrated what these cities would look like five, 12, and 25-feet under water.

Check out his dire implications for Boston, New York, San Diego, Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

