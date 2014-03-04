CHART: Manchester City Now Has 12 Major Trophies

By winning the League Cup final, Manchester City now has 12 major trophies in the club’s 134-year history.

Manchester City now ranks eighth all-time in trophies won among English soccer clubs, breaking a tie with Newcastle. However, City remains well-behind Liverpool (41) and Manchester United (39).

Manchester City can add to its collection in the coming months as they currently sit six points behind Premier League leading Chelsea who has played two more games. Man City is also in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and the round of 16 in the Champions League (they trail Barcelona 2-0 after the first leg).

Data via SportingIntelligence.com

