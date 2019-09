Major Storm System Brewing In The Gulf Of Mexico

Showers and thunderstorms north of the Yucatan Peninsula in the southern Gulf of Mexico have a high chance, 70 per cent, of turning into a tropical cyclone within the next two days, the National Hurricane centre said in advisory this morning.



The system is expected to move north into the central Gulf, bringing heavy rains to southern Florida through tomorrow.

Here’s the full advisory:

1. SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH A LARGE LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM LOCATED NEAR THE NORTHERN COAST OF THE YUCATAN PENINSULA REMAINS DISORGANIZED. HOWEVER...SURFACE PRESSURES CONTINUE TO FALL ACROSS THE AREA...AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS APPEAR TO BE CONDUCIVE FOR A TROPICAL DEPRESSION TO FORM DURING THE NEXT DAY OR TWO AS THIS SYSTEM BEGINS TO MOVE SLOWLY NORTHWARD. THIS SYSTEM HAS A HIGH CHANCE...70 PERCENT...OF BECOMING A TROPICAL CYCLONE DURING THE NEXT 48 HOURS. INTERESTS ALONG THE ENTIRE UNITED STATES GULF COAST SHOULD MONITOR THE PROGRESS OF THIS DISTURBANCE THROUGH THE WEEKEND. HEAVY RAINS AND LOCALIZED FLOODING ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE YUCATAN PENINSULA...WESTERN CUBA...AND SOUTHERN FLORIDA THROUGH SATURDAY. AN AIR FORCE RESERVE RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT IS SCHEDULED TO INVESTIGATE THE SYSTEM THIS AFTERNOON...IF NECESSARY. ELSEWHERE...TROPICAL CYCLONE FORMATION IS NOT EXPECTED DURING THE NEXT 48 HOURS.

Photo: National Hurricane centre

The storm system in the southern Gulf of Mexico remains disorganized.

Photo: NOAA

