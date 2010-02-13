MAJOR SHIFT AT GOLDMAN SACHS: Marc Spilker Is Gone, Ed Forst Returns To Run Investment Management Division

Marc Spilker is leaving Goldman Sachs, a person familiar with the matter tells us.



Spilker has been co-CEO and co-head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management based in New York since 2008. He is stepping down from that position and leaving the firm altogether.

Ed Forst is returning to run Goldman’s investment management group, the person said. Forst has been Goldman’s chief strategist since returning to the firm last summer. He will now be co-head of IMD with Tim O’Neill.

Prior to that Forst headed up the investment management division until he left Goldman to become executive vice president of Harvard University in the summer of 2008. He overaw finance, administration and human resources at Harvard.

Spilker, who had been chief operating officer of the investment management division, succeeded Forst, along with Tim O’Neill, as co-heads of the division.

“Goldman Sachs Asset Management has roughly $822 billion in assets under management, including in private equity, hedge funds and other managed accounts,” Zach Kouwe of the NY Times reports.

Update 2:18 PM: Zach Kouwe at DealBook has now obtained the memos sent out about Spilker’s departure and Forst’s new position.

Click here to read the Forst memo.

Click here to read the Spilker memo.

Forst Gets Spot On Top Of IMD February 12, 2010 Edward C. Forst to Co-Head Investment Management Division We are pleased to announce that Edward C. Forst, currently our senior strategy officer and member of the Management Committee and Business Practices Committee, will become co-head of the Investment Management Division (IMD). Ed, together with Tim O'Neill, will lead our efforts to grow Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Private Wealth Management businesses, which are among the largest in the world. Ed has been the senior strategy officer since rejoining the firm in 2009 after serving for one year as Harvard University's first executive vice president and principal operating officer. Before that, Ed was head of IMD. Ed joined the firm in 1994 in Capital Markets of which he subsequently became co-head. He served as chief of staff to both the Equities and Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC) divisions and also served as the co-head of the Global Credit businesses in FICC. Ed joined the Management Committee in 2004. From 2004 to 2007, he was the firm's chief administrative officer, based in New York and London, and co-headed, with David Viniar, Operations, Technology, Finance and Services. Ed is a former chairman of both the Firmwide Capital Committee and the Business Practices Committee. Ed became a managing director in 1996 and a partner in 1998. Please join us in congratulating Ed and wishing him continued success in his new role. Lloyd C. Blankfein

Gary D. Cohn Spilker Is Gone February 12, 2010 Marc A. Spilker to Retire From Goldman Sachs After 20 years of distinguished service, Marc A. Spilker, co-head of the Investment Management Division (IMD) and member of the Management Committee, has decided to retire from the firm. We are pleased that Marc will become a senior director. During his career at the firm, Marc has held a number of important roles in IMD and the Securities Division. Marc joined IMD in 2006 as head of Global Alternative Asset Management and became chief operating officer in 2007. In that role, Marc was active in strategy, new product development, risk oversight and a variety of other initiatives. As co-head of IMD, Marc helped drive the division's strategic growth plans, attract new talent and successfully lead the division through a very difficult environment. Prior to joining IMD, Marc was responsible for US Equities Trading and Global Equity Derivatives. Previously he was head of Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC) in Japan and he also served as global head of FX options. Marc has served as the co-chair of the IMD Operating Committee and a member of the Firmwide Business Practices Committee, Firmwide Risk, Finance and Structured Product Committees as well as the Structured Investment Products Committee. In addition, he was a member of the FICC/Equities Operating Committee and a member of the board of our insurance companies. Marc also served as the Management Committee sponsor of the Firmwide Women's Network. Marc became a partner and managing director in 1996. Marc has consistently committed himself to the highest standards of the firm. He has personified our values of teamwork, innovation and client service. With leadership experience across all the sales and trading divisions and IMD as well as in New York, Tokyo and London, Marc has made outstanding contributions throughout the firm and has mentored many colleagues who have developed into our important leaders. We look forward to continuing to rely on his advice and counsel. Please join us in thanking Marc for his service to the firm and wishing him and his family the very best in the years ahead. Lloyd C. Blankfein

